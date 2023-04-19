Good for National Public Radio and the Public Broadcasting Service for dropping out of Elon Musk’s stupid little Twitterverse.
Twitter labeled NPR as “State Affiliated Media” recently, then changed its description to “Government-Funded Media.”
In response, NPR said in a statement that it “will no longer be active on Twitter because the platform is taking actions that undermine our credibility by falsely implying that we are not editorially independent.”
NPR has noted that it gets less than 1 percent of its $300 million annual budget from the federally funded Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
We all know NPR stations have fundraising drives. And they get money from sponsorships and dues from member stations, which get money from public institutions, corporate donations, and you and me – listeners.
Of course Elon responded to all this from NPR in smart-mature-billionaire fashion: “Defund @NPR,” he tweeted.
PBS has followed suit according to CNN, saying its Twitter label: “Leaves the inaccurate impression that PBS is wholly funded by the federal government. PBS is primarily funded by the public and philanthropic organizations, with only a small portion of our funding coming from entities affiliated with government.”
As the Associated Press points out, Elon Musk “abruptly suspended the accounts of individual journalists who wrote about Twitter late last year, claiming some were trying to reveal his location.”
Elon revealed his own whereabouts, then claimed news outlets were releasing that information as assassination coordinates. Several hilarious tweets followed with people showing old photos of phone books on Elon’s account, calling them assassination coordinates books from days gone by.
Also earlier this month Twitter removed the verification check mark on The New York Times account and according to the AP, disparaged its reporting after the paper refused to pay Twitter for its verification.
“Twitter’s new labels have often appeared arbitrarily assigned,” AP reports. “For example, Twitter hasn’t added the “government-funded” label for many other public broadcasting organizations, such as those in Canada and Australia. It also has changed some labels without explanation, such as when it removed a “United Arab Emirates state-affiliated media” tag from the profile of Abu Dhabi’s The National newspaper earlier this year.”
The paper is owned by the UAE deputy prime minister and member of the royal family of Abu Dhabi.
And – if you didn’t already know – Prince Alwaleed bin Talal agreed to roll over $1.9 billion worth of Twitter shares through his Kingdom Holding Company for Elon to buy Twitter as reported by The Huffington Post in November, making Prince Alwaleed bin Talal the the second largest investor in Twitter. And Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, owns nearly 17 percent of Kingdom Holding, according to Reuters. I guess those worried about China’s connections with TikTok aren’t as concerned over Saudi connections with Twitter.
It’s common knowledge Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is no fan of journalism either, according to U.S. intelligence agencies, who say he ordered Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi’s murder. He’s the guy who was critical of bin Salman and then ended up dismembered with a bone saw in the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul, Turkey in 2018.
The British Broadcasting Company (BBC) also protested being identified as government-funded but said it would welcome a designation of “publicly funded media instead.” Twitter obliged, but not for NPR or PBS.
It’s not just journalism that Elon is being all weird about. He’s driven lots of real people away from his social media platform as well as advertisers who have dropped Twitter, too, and by his own admission (according to an internal email someone got ahold of) Twitter now is worth only about half of the $44 billion he paid for it in October. Reuters reported earlier this year that 14 of Twitter’s top 30 advertisers stopped advertising after Elon took over, and several other advertisers have cut WAY back on their spending.
I’m still on Twitter. It’s entertaining to watch Elon gradually destroy his very expensive little toy through a series of tantrums.
By the way, you can go here for the NPR app: rpb3r.app.goo.gl/nprapp
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.