Despite numerous reports from both local residents and first responders, as well as tornado warnings from news sources such as KAIT Channel 8 and KATV Channel 7, the National Weather Service was unable to confirm that a tornado, or two, touched down in Lawrence County on Friday night.
Less than 24 hours after the storm struck Northeast Arkansas, a survey crew from the North Little Rock office said the damage was caused by straight line winds and large wind-blown hail.
Sharp County authorities first reported a tornado spotted outside of Ash Flat, which strengthened in the Williford area, followed by reports of a tornado in the Annieville area just north of Smithville, moving towards Imboden. Several residents reported rotation from the Imboden area, along with reports of large, damaging hail.
The storm continued along Hwy. 63, traveling southeast toward the Powhatan and Black Rock area causing widespread damage to homes, including siding damage and broken windows.
Damage continued being reported as the storm moved into the Hoxie and Walnut Ridge area. Some of the heaviest damage was reported from areas including the Jones Trailer Park, Case Street and the North Ridge subdivision. Several traffic accidents were also reported, including a report of vehicles being flipped over near the Walnut Ridge area.
Although numerous Lawrence County residents uploaded to social media photos and videos of what appeared to be a tornado, the National Weather Service said tornado reports could not be verified, and what appeared to most as a tornado was more than likely a low-hanging wall cloud.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.