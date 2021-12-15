A.J. Farmer, 86, of Walnut Ridge, died Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at the Med in Memphis.
He was born March 23, 1935, in Parkin, to Elmore Farmer and Zora McQuay Farmer. He was the loving head of a large family. He did excavation work and was a member of the Revival Tabernacle in Bono.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmore and Zora Farmer; brothers, Raymond Farmer and Charles Farmer; a sister, Louise Hickman; and a granddaughter, Stephanie Smith.
A.J. is survived by his wife, Wilodene Farmer, of the home; daughter, Tammy (Gregg) Smith of Sedgwick; son, Tim Farmer of Sedgwick; grandchildren, Laura (Ray) Keech of Houston, Scott Smith of Sedgwick, and Joshua (Christa) Farmer of Valley View; great-grandchildren, Hannah Keech, Hayden Keech, Madison Smith, Allison Farmer and Lillie Farmer; great-great-grandchildren, Lyla Garcia and Gatlin Garcia; and many other family and friends.
Visitation was Friday, Dec. 3, from 10:20-11:45 a.m. at Revival Tabernacle on Bono Hill. Graveside services followed at noon at Old Military Cemetery with Dub Holt officiating. Arrangements were under direction of House-Gregg Funeral Home of Walnut Ridge and Lynn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.