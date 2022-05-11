Abagail Marie Henson, age 11, known as “Abby,” passed away May 2, 2022, at her home from a lifelong illness.
Abby was an enthusiastic sixth-grader at the Walnut Ridge Middle School. She loved going to school and being a “Bobcat,” and spending time with her friends and teachers. Abby enjoyed being social, going shopping and dancing. She was an official honorary “Alley Cat” dancer. She enjoyed watching cooking shows and sports. Her favorites were the Bobcats, Razorbacks and St. Louis Cardinals.
She is preceded by her grandfather, Garland Henson; and her great-grandfather, Ronald “Hoss” Jones.
Survivors include her guardian grandmother, Peggy Henson; her great-grandmother, Elizabeth Jones; her mother, Brittany Henson; and a baby sister, Avery, all of Hoxie; one uncle, Stanley (Stephanie) Jones of Hoxie; and an aunt, Dane Nash of Camdenton, Mo.; and many other relatives and friends.
Visitation was Friday, May 6, from 5-8 p.m. at United Free Will Baptist Church in Walnut Ridge.
Funeral was Saturday, May 7, at 2 p.m. at the church with Bro. Dennis Truxler officiating. Interment will followed at Lawrence Memorial Park.
Pallbearers were Jason Belcher, Travis Flemming, William Willcoxson, Shane Duncan, Heath Davis and Bob Crome. Honorary pallbearers were the Walnut Ridge Alley Cats and her fellow middle school classmates.
An online guestbook is available at www.bryanfh.com.
