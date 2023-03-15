Aleeta Dame, 96, of Walnut Ridge, passed away March 9, 2023.
Born July 6, 1926, in Monette, she was the daughter of the late O.B. and Lela Maxwell Miller. She was united in marriage to Charles Edward Dame on Feb. 6, 1943. She earned a living working in a factory for General Electric. After retirement, she started developing buildings and helped build several homes.
Survivors include two children, Betty Lou (John L.) Petty, and Buel (Peggy) Dame, all of Sedgwick; five grandchildren, Charles S. (Valerie) Petty, Corwin Petty, Rhonda (Shane) Pattillo, Andrea (Kevin) Kapales and Jill Whitley; 12 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Reba M. Berry of Sedgwick.
Funeral was Saturday, March 11, at 11 a.m. at the Church of God in Sedgwick. Interment followed in Old Military Cemetery at Sedgwick.
Visitation was from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
