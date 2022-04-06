Vera Aleta Miller, 84, of Doniphan, Mo., was called home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis. Surrounded by loved ones, she left this earth to go to her eternal home in Heaven.
Aleta was born in Lynn on March 28, 1938, to the late Ozro and Mary Effie Goodwin. On Jan. 6, 1964, she married Don Lynndal Miller. They were married for 53 years when he preceded her in death on Jan. 22, 2017. Together they owned and operated a farm and sawmill for 48 years at Pine-Bardley. Aleta was also a real estate agent for several years.
She was a member of Briar Missionary Baptist Church and was a Sunday school teacher for many years. Aleta was a dedicated Christian, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She had a servant’s heart and helped others in need whenever possible. Aleta enjoyed spending time with her family and working in her garden.
Aleta is survived by one son, David (Sheila) Miller; three daughters, Darla (Nathan) Gordon, Donna (Brian) Dilbeck and Dana Allen; six grandchildren, Jeremiah (Stephanie) Gordon, Nicholas (Christina) Gordon, Anita Sturgeon, Monica (Michael) Van Gent, Joshua Miller and Ryan Allen; nine great-grandchildren, Hannah, Callie, Jobe, Noah, Levi, Emma, Laney, Paisley and Annabelle. She is also survived by two sisters, Joyce Goodman and Jane Ward; two brothers, Jerry Goodwin and Larry Goodwin; and many nieces and nephews.
Aleta was preceded in death by her husband, Don Lynndal Miller; parents, Ozro and Mary Effie Goodwin; two sisters, Nina Goodwin Casper and Barbara (Bobby) Goodwin Penn; and two brothers, Sandy Goodwin and RC Goodwin.
A funeral service for Aleta was held at Edwards Funeral Home in Doniphan on Sunday, April 3, at 2 p.m. with Brother Leonard and Brother Grubb officiating. Burial was in the Pine Cemetery in Pine, Mo. There was no visitation.
Memorials may be made to the Holland Coat Drive at Peoples Bank or Coat Drive, 307 N. Green Street, Doniphan, MO 63935.
