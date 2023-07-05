Alfred Larkin “Al” Whitmire, 95, of Walnut Ridge, formerly of the Quad Cities, passed away peacefully, with his wife by his side on Friday, June 30, 2023 at Lawrence Hall Health and Rehab in Walnut Ridge.
Alfred was born Nov. 12, 1927, the son of Azro and Dovie (Edwards) Whitmire. He married Melba (Coats) Whitmire on Feb. 16, 1952. She passed away Dec. 15, 1986. He married Patricia Gilbreth on March 3, 2001.
Al proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and Air Force, being stationed in Japan. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge for over 47 years. He was a proud and active member of the Local 150 Union of Operating Engineers since 1962.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia, Walnut Ridge; his loving daughter, Luanne (George) Behrens, Princeton, Ill.; grandchildren, Heather (Maynard) Smith, Geneseo, Ill., Amber Maynard, Normal, Ill., Tiffany (Behrens) Stees, Geneseo, Ill., Melissa (Daniel) Whitford, Princeton, Ill., and Eric (Tabatha) Behrens, Sterling, Ill.; great-grandchildren, Brennen, Easton and Addison Smith; Nathan, Gavin and Maddie Stees; Ben and Evie Whitford and Lennon Behren; step-children, Leslie (Mike) Smith, Oakland, Tenn., and Jimmy Oldham, Denver, Colo.; step-grandchildren, Kelsie (Jeff) Anthony, Chase (Brooke) Smith, Dylan (Maegan) Smith, Tyler Oldham and Flora Oldham; step-great-grandchildren, Avrie and Ellis Anthony, and Waylon Smith.
Alfred requested no services be planned. He will be laid to rest in a private family service at a later date in Andover, Ill.
