Alice Marie Chadwick, 92, of Walnut Ridge, died Sunday, June 5, 2022, at NEA Baptist Hospital in Jonesboro.
She was born May 9, 1930, in St. Paul, Minn., to Elmer Clayton Kelsay and Grace Elene Cutler Kelsay. She was a homemaker most of her life, but also worked in a factory for a short time. She was a loving wife to her husband, Jimmie Lee Chadwick. She came to this area from Pacific, Mo. She loved her family and will be missed by many.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Grace; husband, Jimmie Lee Chadwick; and sister, Marty Kelsay.
She is survived by her son, Jim Chadwick of Walnut Ridge; daughter, Deborah (Ron) Romacker of New Haven, Mo.; brother, O’Dean Kelsay of Minnesota; sisters, Pauline Cottrell of Minnesota and Dorothy Wilcoxson of Illinois; three grandchildren, Scott (Christina) Romacker, Steven Romacker and Kelsey (Nick) Estes; four great-grandchildren, Riley Romacker, Dustin Romacker, Aubrey Romacker and Ace Estes; and many other nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to the Children’s Home in Paragould or the American Heart Association.
