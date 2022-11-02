Alice Janiece Rains Walter, 93, of Hoxie, died Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House in Jonesboro.
Born Nov. 30, 1928, at Bay, she was the daughter of the late Charles Clifton Rains and Anna Myrtle Moon Rains. At a young age, her family moved to Chicago, returning to Kensett, Ark., her junior year of high school. There she met and later married George Robert “Bert” Walter Sr. in 1950. They were married for 62 years.
She was a 1958 graduate of Southern Baptist College (now Williams Baptist University) and later a graduate of Arkansas State University.
She worked as a teacher at Hoxie Elementary School, retiring with over 20 years of service. She was a member and past Worthy Matron of the Charles Chapter #410 Order of the Eastern Star, and member of the First Baptist Church of Walnut Ridge.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bert, in 2012; one brother, Vernon Rains; and three sisters, Nina Waite, Violet Clark and Dorothy Simpson.
Her family meant more to her than anything. Survivors include three children, Bob Walter and wife Kathy, Batesville; Diane Walter Midkiff and husband Phillip, Hoxie; and Jon Walter and wife Lesa, Walnut Ridge; six grandchildren, Eddie Walter, Sarah Walter (Robert) Latus, Bill Midkiff, Sam (Brooke) Midkiff, Alissa Walter (Pierce) Gaithe and Janie Walter (Chris Danner); six great-grandchildren, Ashlyn Latus, Zoey Latus, Evan Midkiff, Caroline Midkiff, Marin Gaithe and arriving in November, Orin Gaithe.
Visitation was Friday, Oct. 28, from 4-6 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Walnut Ridge.
Funeral services were Saturday, Oct. 29, at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Walnut Ridge with Bro. Jake Geunrich officiating. Interment followed in Jonesboro Memorial Park.
Pallbearers were her grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to be made to the First Baptist Church Food Bank or to Williams Baptist University.
