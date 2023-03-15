Allison Virginia Redden, 59, of Walnut Ridge, formerly of Mississippi, passed from this life on Monday, March 13, 2023, at St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro.
She was born on Aug. 20, 1963, to Paul Wesley and Betty (Matthews) Barlow. She was united in marriage to Mark Redden on June 26, 1981, in Benoit, Miss. Allison was a homemaker and loving mother. She was a member of Skene Baptist Church in Skene, Miss.
She was preceded in death by her mother.
She is survived by her husband, Mark, of the home; father, Paul Barlow of Winnsboro, La.; children, Lindsey Wallin (Zip) of Walnut Ridge and Wesley Mark Redden of Skene, Miss.; brothers, Paul Barlow (Kathy) of Valley Park, Miss., and David Barlow (Veronica) of Pollock, La.; grandchildren, Jenna Wallin, Mari Michael Wallin, Ridge Wallin, Ava Wallin and Ella Wallin; and a host of other family members.
Visitation is today, March 15, from 12-1 p.m. at Cox Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. with Randy Reynolds officiating. Interment will follow in Lawrence Memorial Park under the direction of Cox Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Austin Barber, Cody Britt, Dalton Stewart, Boyer Britt, Joey Weeks, William Miller, Brent Barrett, Bill Griffith and Tommy Robinson. Honorary pallbearers are Justin Barlow, Jake Barlow, Wesley Barlow and Kenny Jones.
