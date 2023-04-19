Amanda Gayle Peacock Howard of Black Rock went to be with her LORD and Savior Jesus Christ on April 14, 2023. She was surrounded by family.

Amanda was born on Aug. 3, 1976 in Corpus Christi, Texas, to William H. and Linda Peacock. She graduated high school in 1993. She married Taylor Howard on Aug. 20, 1993, and they were married for 29 years. They have one daughter, Allison Gayle Howard. She was a homemaker.

