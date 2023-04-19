Amanda Gayle Peacock Howard of Black Rock went to be with her LORD and Savior Jesus Christ on April 14, 2023. She was surrounded by family.
Amanda was born on Aug. 3, 1976 in Corpus Christi, Texas, to William H. and Linda Peacock. She graduated high school in 1993. She married Taylor Howard on Aug. 20, 1993, and they were married for 29 years. They have one daughter, Allison Gayle Howard. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her dad, William H. Peacock; and her father-in-law Gerald Howard of Lynn.
She is survived by, in addition to her husband and daughter, her mother, Linda Peacock of Jonesboro; her brother, Whitney (Brandy) of Jonesboro; her mother-in-law, Betty Howard of Lynn; her brother-in-law, Robert Howard (Tracy) of Lynn; her sister-in-law, Ginger Bratcher of Hoxie; and many nephews and nieces with whom she loved spending time.
Amanda was the best wife, mother, daughter, sister and aunt you could ever have and she had the most giving heart. She is having a wonderful time in Heaven and we look forward to seeing her again.
Visitation will be Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.
A memorial service will follow at 12 p.m. at Gethsemane Baptist Church in Walnut Ridge. Her pastor, Bro. Derek Collins, will be officiating, along with Bro. Curt Howard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.