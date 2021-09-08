Angela Marie “Angie” Jackson, 38 of Manila, passed from this life Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at the Great River Medical Center in Blytheville. Born in Jonesboro, she was the daughter of the late Juan Rosales. She had been a longtime resident of Jonesboro before making her home in Walnut Ridge. She moved to Manila in 2017. Angie was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her children. Her hobbies were watching television, dancing and working puzzle books. She was a Christian and a member of the First Baptist Church in Manila.
Survivors include her husband, Scott Jackson of Anneville; a son, Xavier Jackson of Anneville; a daughter, Ariyauna Rosales of Pocahontas; her mother, Sherry Woodall Vandiver of Manila; a brother, Johnathan Rosales of Kennett, Mo.; a sister, Maria Shanks and husband Bryan of Judsonia; a stepson, Dakota Jackson of Anneville; and three stepdaughters, Chaylee Jackson, Natalie Jackson and Jasmine Jackson, all of Anneville.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. today, Sept. 8, at the Howard Funeral Service Chapel in Manila with Rev. Chris Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Manila Cemetery.
The family will receive visitors today from noon until service time.
An online guest register is available at www.howardfuneralservice.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.