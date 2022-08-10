Anne Bowman Sloan, 82, of Fayetteville, died Aug. 5, 2022, at Willard Walker Hospice Home in Fayetteville.

She was born on Dec. 6, 1939 in Eudora, to Samuel Lee Bowman II and Frances Willard Walker Bowman. Anne graduated from McGehee High School in McGehee, and attended the University of Arkansas. While at the university, she met Winston Ivan Sloan and they were married on April 23, 1960, in McGehee.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.