Anne Bowman Sloan, 82, of Fayetteville, died Aug. 5, 2022, at Willard Walker Hospice Home in Fayetteville.
She was born on Dec. 6, 1939 in Eudora, to Samuel Lee Bowman II and Frances Willard Walker Bowman. Anne graduated from McGehee High School in McGehee, and attended the University of Arkansas. While at the university, she met Winston Ivan Sloan and they were married on April 23, 1960, in McGehee.
Anne had many talents, including decorating. She created window displays for Underwoods Fine Jewelers, decorated many home interiors in the Fayetteville area and was responsible for decorating the penthouse at the new McIlroy Bank building in downtown Fayetteville. Not only did Anne have an eye for décor, she excelled at entertaining, as she prepared and hosted countless brunches and dinners for family and friends during holidays and Arkansas Razorback football games. Anne was the “the hostess with the mostess.”
She was a member of Central United Methodist Church, and later University Baptist Church, both in Fayetteville. Anne spent 13 years as the Director of Second Mile Ministries at University Baptist Church, where she helped to lead those in need to treasure Christ as their greatest joy.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel Lee Bowman II and Frances Willard Walker Bowman; and her stepmother, Mary Ann Bowman.
Anne is survived by her husband, Winston Ivan Sloan; daughter, Anne Ivan Sloan Harrison and husband Michael; son, Winston Walker Sloan and wife Julie; grandchildren, Daniel Michael Harrison and wife Kimberlee, Christian Bramel Harrison and Abigayle Peka-Stansberry, Samuel Hall Harrison, and granddog, Bailey Sloan; great-grandchildren, David Harrison, Isabelle Harrison, Logan Renfro, Tyler Renfro, Alexis Renfro, Coen Harrison, Gentry Harrison, Jasper Harrison and one on the way. She is also survived by two brothers, Samuel Lee Bowman III and wife Susan and William Walker Bowman Sr. and wife Annie; as well as many loved nieces and nephews.
A special thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff at Washington Regional Medical Center and Willard Walker Hospice Home for their dedicated and compassionate care for Anne and her family during this difficult time.
Visitation is today, Aug. 10, from noon to 1 p.m. at Nelson-Berna Funeral Home in Fayetteville, with a memorial service to follow at 1 p.m. There will be a private family burial following the service at Fairview Memorial Gardens in Fayetteville.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to Second Mile Ministries at University Baptist Church in Fayetteville in memory of Anne Sloan.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.bernafuneral homes.com.
