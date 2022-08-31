Anne Wilmans Fisher, 86, of Paragould, passed from this life on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022.
Anne Wilmans Fisher, 86, of Paragould, passed from this life on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022.
She was born on Aug. 10, 1936, in Memphis, to the late Charles and Ruth Wilmans.
Anne is survived by her husband, William Burns “Bill” Fisher Sr.; son, William Burns “Billy” Fisher Jr. and wife Carla; daughter, Marianne Wells and husband John of Franklin, Tenn.; grandsons, Joseph (Bailee) Wells of Nolensville, Tenn., and Carlton Fisher of Austin, Texas; granddaughters, Anna (Bobby) Brinker of Franklin and Cecilia Fisher of Austin; five great grandchildren; and sisters, Camille Murray and Mary Burton, both of Little Rock.
Under the direction of Heath Funeral Home, a memorial service will be held Friday, Sept. 2, at 10 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Paragould with Dr. Barry Anderson and Rev. Dane Womack officiating.
A brief visitation will immediately follow the service in the fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the Arkansas Methodist Medical Center Foundation or a charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be sent at www.heathfuneralhome.com.
