Annie Mae Bush, age 86, transitioned from this life at her residence in Black Jack, Mo., on Thursday April 14, 2022.
She was born on June 15, 1935, to Clarence and Annie Braxton. She lived a full life. She was a devoted wife and mother. During her life, she worked as a housekeeper, at a purse factory, and later retired from Skil Tool company after many years of service.
She loved her family and her church. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Walnut Ridge until her health started to decline and she moved to Missouri to live with her daughter. Though in her last days, she didn’t recognize faces. She had a smile that would light up a room and she loved to dance and tell stories.
She was a strong woman. She was stern and spoke her mind. She sacrificed for her family. Without her, they wouldn’t have made it. She was there in times of storms, and her family was there for her. They supported each other. She was a loving and caring mother. She was everything, she was a rock and her family will miss her dearly.
She is survived by two sons: Larry Braxton (Kelly) of Walnut Ridge and George “Pa-Pa’’ (Barbra) Bush Jr. of Newport; two daughters: Linda Johnson of Black Jack, Mo., and Georgeann Sutton of St. Louis; four grandchildren: Keshawn Bush and Keona Roos of Illinois, Jessica Bush of Memphis and Zulea West of Black Jack, Mo.; one great-granddaughter: Rayelynn Bush; and a great-grandson to be, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and family.
Annie Mae was predeceased by her parents; her husband, George Bush Sr.; one son: Gus Edward Bush; six brothers: Waddell Braxton, AC Braxton, Clarence Braxton, Clark Braxton, Joseph Braxton and James Braxton.
Services were held Tuesday, April 26, at House-Gregg Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge.
Visitation was from noon until 2 p.m., followed immediately by the funeral service. Annie Mae’s final resting place is in New Hope Cemetery in Tuckerman.
