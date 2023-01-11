Auvern Whaley of Walnut Ridge passed away on Jan. 7, 2023, at the age of 97.
Ms. Whaley was born on Sept. 28, 1925, and was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. J.A. Lawson, formerly of Portia. She worked as a telephone operator for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company in Jonesboro for 36 years.
Ms. Whaley was preceded in death by her husband of many years, Mr. J.T. Whaley, her parents, Mr. and Mrs. J.A. Lawson, three brothers, Woodrow, Oscar and Theodore; and three sisters, Ms. Frances Augusta Hood, Ms. Inez Moore and Ms. Yvonnie Crittenden Agee.
She leaves one daughter, Ms. Janet Whaley Hollis (John) of Bartlett, Tenn., where she lived with them for the past five years. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.
Ms. Whaley loved to ride and show horses, and with the help of her husband, did so for many years, well into her 70s. She also loved her church family at Main Street Church of Christ, where she attended for many years. Nothing pleased her more than to help those in need, often behind the scenes, to work on the land where she kept her horses, to visit with her daughter and son-in-law, and to dote upon her several grand-dogs.
Graveside services are today, Jan. 11, at Lawrence Memorial Park with Rob Combs officiating.
In lieu of contributions, please donate to the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House in Jonesboro, or to a charity of your choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.