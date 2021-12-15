Avis Pauline Holloway, 91 (91 years, 11 months, 25 days), of Jonesboro, passed from this life at Craighead Nursing Center.
She was born Dec. 6, 1929, in Eaton, to Alva and Alma Helms Lawson. After graduating from Hoxie in 1948, she went to work at the garment factory in Walnut Ridge. She married Morris Holloway on Aug. 19, 1949. She was a member of the Oak Grove Home Demonstration Club and was a homemaker. She lived in the Egypt and Oak Grove area before moving to Jonesboro in the late 70s. After moving to Jonesboro, she attended Washington Ave. Church of Christ. She loved working crossword puzzles.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alva and Alma Lawson; husband, Morris Holloway; brothers, Thomas C. and J.D. Lawson; and sisters, Alpha Freeman, Alvalene Mitts and Kathleen Lampton.
Avis is survived by daughters, Sherry (Ed) Morgan and Regina (Scott) Escue; sisters, Alta Hill, Margaret (Charles) Broadway, Linda (Phil) Carter, and Charlene (Ronnie) Clark; sister-in-law, Connie Lawson; grandchildren, Holly (Khris) Wilson, April Morgan, Ashley (Kevin) Whittingham, Derek (Lauryn) Escue and Eric (Brittani) Escue; great-grandchildren, Kanyon Wilson, Cole Escue, Haze Escue, Nola Escue, Remi Whittingham and Barrett Whittingham; and many other family and friends.
Visitation was Saturday, Dec. 4, from 10-11 a.m. at House-Gregg Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge. Funeral services begin at 11 with Steve Norris officiating and Steve Prestidge as song leader.
Burial was in Lawrence Memorial Park under direction of House-Gregg Funeral Home of Walnut Ridge and Lynn.
