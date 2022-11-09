Barbara Ann Anglin, 81, of Smithville, passed away Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro.
She was born Sept. 24, 1941, in Alicia, to Elmer Lee and Grace Beatrice Whitmire. Her family meant the world to her, and she will be dearly missed by her family and friends. She was a member of the Strawberry Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer Lee and Grace Reese; daughter, Janis Elaine Anglin; grandson, Eric Anglin; great-great grandson, Gunner Lee Evans; and two brothers, Bob and Darrell Lee.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Jerry Anglin, of the home; son, Dwayne Anglin of Hoxie; two daughters, Debera Guilliams (Ralph) of Smithville and Kathy Anglin-Rush of Portia; two brothers, Ray Lee of Portia and Dick Lee of Oklahoma; 10 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren and many other family and friends.
Visitation was Thursday, Nov. 3, from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Strawberry Church of Christ.
Funeral services began at 2:30 p.m. with Greg Cooper officiating. Burial was in Lawrence Memorial Park in Walnut Ridge under direction of House-Gregg Funeral Homes of Walnut Ridge and Lynn.
Honored to serve as pallbearers were Ralph Guilliams, Jeremy Anglin, Michael Guilliams, Troy Davis, Jonathan Noblin and Zack Anglin. Honorary pallbearers were David Rush and Ray Volner.
