Barbara Ann Anglin, 81, of Smithville, passed away Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at St. Bernards Hospital.
She was born on Sept. 24, 1941, in Alicia, to Elmer Lee and Grace Beatrice Whitmire. Her family meant the world to her. She was a member of the Strawberry Church of Christ. She will be missed dearly by her family and many more.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Grace Lee; daughter, Janis Elaine Anglin; grandson, Eric Anglin; great-grandson, Gunner Lee Evans; and a brother, Bob Lee.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Jerry Anglin, of the home; son, Dewayne Anglin of Hoxie; two daughters, Debera Guilliams (Ralph) of Smithville and Kathy Anglin-Rush of Portia; two brothers, Ray Lee of Portia and Dick Lee of Oklahoma; 10 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren; and many other family members and friends.
Visitation will be Thursday, Nov. 3, from noon until 1:30 p.m. at the Strawberry Church of Christ. Funeral services will begin immediately following the visitation at 1:30 p.m. with Greg Cooper officiating.
Burial will be in Lawrence Memorial Park in Walnut Ridge under the direction of House-Gregg Funeral Homes of Walnut Ridge and Lynn.
