Barbara Ann Wallis, 73, of Milledgeville, Ga., passed away Jan. 6, 2023. She was born Nov. 5, 1949, in Clover Bend, the daughter of the late Boyd Gosha and Cecile Cole Gosha.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Wallis; brothers, Charles Gosha of Jonesboro, and Dean Gosha of Rockford, Ill.; sisters, Ruby Gosha Smith of Poplar Bluff, Mo., and Alice Smithee of Hoxie.
