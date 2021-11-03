Barbara Ann Clark, 72, of Portia, passed from this life on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at Lawrence Hall Nursing Center in Walnut Ridge.
She was born Oct. 9, 1949, in Jonesboro, to S. Lavelle and Frances McCarroll Clark. Barbara was a teacher at Kennett School District for 35 years. She was a member of the Portia Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Barbara is survived by several friends and family members.
A graveside service was held Monday, Nov. 1, at noon at Hope Cemetery in Imboden with Robert Davis officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Cox Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge.
