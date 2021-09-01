Barbara Karen Woodson, 77, of Walnut Ridge, died Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at Lawrence Hall Nursing and Rehabilitation in Walnut Ridge.
She was born Sept. 1, 1943, in Walnut Ridge, to Cleo Parker and Idell Matthews Parker. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was married to Charles “Porky” Woodson (Dec.). During her career, she worked at Sheltering Arms, Quikut and the Haynes House. Her love for her family was as strong as her work ethic. Her friends and family mourn her loss.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Cleo and Idell Parker; husband, Charles “Porky” Woodson; son, Charles Kevin Woodson; and sisters, Myra Shelton and Linda Linebaugh.
Barbara is survived by her son, Michael Woodson of Walnut Ridge; daughters, Sherry (Terry) Burnside of Walnut Ridge, Debbie (Scott) Luther of Paragould, and Sheila (Anj) Woodson of Paragould; brothers, Connie Parker of Rockford, Ill., Tony Parker of Jonesboro, Terry Parker of Walnut Ridge, and Teddy Parker of Charleston; sister, Evelyn Peppers of Fredericktown; 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation was Thursday, Aug. 26, from 11:30 a.m. till 1 p.m. at House-Gregg Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge. Funeral was at 1 p.m. in the House-Gregg Funeral Chapel with Glen Smith officiating. Burial was in Lawrence Memorial Park.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers were Michael Woodson, Eric Woodson, Tyler Ellison, Noah Burnside, Chris Ellison, Dalton Ellison and Hunter Luther. Honorary pallbearers were Terry Burnside and Scott Luther.
