Barbara Allen Lamb, 79, died on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro.
Barbara was born in Walnut Ridge on March 29, 1944, to Ermer and Margie Fry Wicker. She and her husband, Thomas Lamb, were residents of Hoxie for many years. They married 61 years ago on Aug. 17, 1962.
Barbara worked in the housekeeping department at Lawrence Memorial Hospital for over 30 years. She was a faithful member of the Sedgwick Baptist Church for over 61 years. She loved her family and friends. Barbara touched many lives.
Preceding her in death are her parents, Ermer and Margie Wicker; her brother, J.C. Wicker; and her three sisters, Nadine Murphy, Lelia Stowers and Wanda Black.
Left to mourn her passing are her husband, Thomas Lamb, of the home; three sons, Tom (Bridget) Lamb of Pocahontas, Greg (Debbie) Lamb of Walnut Ridge, and Mark Lamb of Jonesboro; sister, Shirley Scott of Hoxie; four grandchildren, Nathan Lamb, Natalie Lamb, Phoebe Lamb and Daphne Lamb; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation was Friday, Aug. 18, at House-Gregg Funeral Home from 5:30-8 p.m. The funeral services were Saturday, Aug. 19, at 10 a.m. with James Jumper and Johnny Conyers officiating. Interment was in Lorado Cemetery in Greene County.
Honored to serve as pallbearers were Matt Kopp, Harold Stowers, Jonathan Kopp, Tony Kiestler, Carlos Vidal and Bobby Collins.
