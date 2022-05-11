Barbara Jean Sullivan Wells, 81, of Eaton, passed from this life on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro.
She was born March 16, 1941, in Walnut Ridge, to the late Coy and Ollie Eagan Sullivan. Barbara was a homemaker during her life. She was a member of Jerusalem Landmark Missionary Baptist Church in Strawberry.
In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Wells; and her sons, Danny Roach and Gary Rackley.
She is survived by her son, David (Stacy) Roach of Springfield, Mo.; daughter, Lynne (Danny) Oliver of Smithville; daughter, Debbie (Richard) Randolph of Strawberry; Jeff (Margie) Roach of Strawberry; Robert Rackley of Eaton; Lisa (Tracy) McKnight of Morrilton; Mike (Kristy) Rackley of Tiptonville, Tenn.; Carol (Garry) Lawrence of Cherokee Village; Joann (Chris) Beller of Cave City; Bob Wells and Bill (Taneil) Wells, both of Walnut Ridge; 30 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
Visitation was Saturday, May 7, from 11 a.m. until noon at Jerusalem Missionary Landmark Baptist Church in Strawberry. The funeral followed at noon with Roger Randolph and Robert Randolph officiating. Interment was in Dry Creek Cemetery in Lynn. Arrangements are under the direction of Cox Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge.
An online guestbook is available at www.coxfhwalnutridge.com.
