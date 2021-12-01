Dual Benson Hart, 94, of Walnut Ridge, passed away Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House in Jonesboro.
Benson was born Feb. 15, 1927, in the Richwoods community, to the late Eugene Sr. and Ouida Bennett Hart. He was a 1948 graduate of the University of Arkansas and served in the United States Navy on an aircraft carrier during World War II. He served the city of Walnut Ridge as City Clerk/Treasurer, and worked as a public accountant.
Benson had a lifetime love of golf, was an avid Razorback and Cardinal fan, and was a fan of the slots. He was a devoted member of Walnut Ridge First United Methodist Church.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Eugene Sr. and Ouida Hart; his beloved wife of 61 years, Mary Peyton Fletcher Hart; two brothers, Eugene Hart Jr. and Bennett Hart; and one sister, Moina Junanita Hart.
Benson is survived by his children, Blake (Debi) Hart of Walnut Ridge, Eric (Becky) Hart of Fayetteville, Jeff (Melanie) Hart of Jonesboro, and Jennifer (David) Fogleman of Marion; seven grandchildren, Houston (Kerri) Hart of Bono, John Hart of Fayetteville, Natalie Hart of Springdale, Jeffery (Chauncey) Hart of Jonesboro, Kristin (Mark) Rose of Walnut Ridge, Will (Courtney) Fogleman of Marion and Peyton (Machen) Fogleman of Fayetteville; 15 great-grandchildren, and many other relatives and friends.
All services will be held at Walnut Ridge First United Methodist Church. Visitation will be today, Dec. 1, from 5-7 p.m., with the funeral on Thursday, Dec. 2, at 11 a.m. with Beth Perdue officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Lawrence Memorial Park under direction of McNabb Funeral Home.
Serving as pallbearers will be Dave Fowler, Phil Kissee, Adam Staples, Joey Gill, Scott Logan and Sammy Weir. Honorary pallbearers will be Mark McNabb and Randy Golden.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Walnut Ridge First United Methodist Church, Arkansas Children’s Hospital or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.