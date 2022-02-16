Heaven has welcomed another pilgrim home! Betty Gean Williams, 76, of Hardy, completed her journey in this life at Baxter Regional Medical Center in Mountain Home on Feb. 4, 2022.
Betty was born in Water Valley, Miss., on Oct. 3, 1945, to Thaddeus and Emma Harris. She grew up with four younger sisters in Bruce, Miss., where she learned to work and love hard. Growing up, Betty was a huge help to her family and developed a love for reading.
In 1960, at 14 years old, she met and fell in love with Roy Williams. They were married on May 14, 1960. In the years that followed they welcomed five children, 19 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Along the way, they resided mostly in Arkansas, made many wonderful memories, and shared countless laughs.
Betty was a loyal friend and protective mother. When her children were older, Betty went back to school, first receiving her high school diploma and later completing a nursing degree at Black River Technical College. She proudly served her community as a licensed practical nurse for many years. Betty was known for her generosity, home cooking, animated story telling and ability to make people laugh. As a grandmother, she fell victim to many pranks and scares to which she was a good sport and often retaliated. Most of all, she wanted to be known as a solider for Christ. She was an active member of Shikinah Tabernacle in Wirth, where she learned about the Lord, fellowshipped with other believers and frequently sang specials for the congregation.
She is survived by her children, Leroy “Chad” Williams, Doris Nelson, Temothy and Alice Williams and Robert Williams; three sisters, Helen Vance, Mary Easley and Dorothy Bias; and an abundance of family and friends.
Betty was predeceased by her sisters (Annie Williams and Ruth Harris), parents (Thad and Emma), son (David Williams), husband (Roy), and two grandsons (Luke Smith and Dillon Williams).
In celebration of her life, there was a visitation on Feb. 11 at Wortham Funeral Home in Highland from 6-8 p.m. and a service on Feb. 12 at Christian Tabernacle in Hardy AR at 11 a.m.
