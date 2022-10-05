Betty Sue Hart, 93, of Walnut Ridge, passed from this life to her eternal home on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro. She was born Sept. 5, 1929, in the Clearlake community at Walnut Ridge. She was united in marriage to Julian “Pude” Hart on June 6, 1946, in Walnut Ridge. She was a homemaker, loving mom, granny and friend to many. Betty attended United Free Will Baptist Church in Walnut Ridge.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Pude Hart; and brother, Billy Charles.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.