Betty Sue Hart, 93, of Walnut Ridge, passed from this life to her eternal home on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro. She was born Sept. 5, 1929, in the Clearlake community at Walnut Ridge. She was united in marriage to Julian “Pude” Hart on June 6, 1946, in Walnut Ridge. She was a homemaker, loving mom, granny and friend to many. Betty attended United Free Will Baptist Church in Walnut Ridge.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Pude Hart; and brother, Billy Charles.
Survivors include two daughters, Julia Montgomery (Bill) of Bono and Cynthia Warner of Walnut Ridge; one sister, Pat Moore of Michigan, three granddaughters, Vanessa Engle, Valerie Boyle and Dana Moore; two great-granddaughters, Bailey Hufstedler and Malorie Moore, five great-grandsons, Skyler and Kayden Boyle, River, Daxton and Kesler Engle; two great-great-granddaughters, Everly and Elody Hufstedler; and many other nieces, nephews and friends.
In our hearts always, Mom!
Visitation is today, Oct. 5, from 1-2 p.m. at Cox Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. with Bro. Glenn Smith officiating. Interment will follow in Lawrence Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Cox Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge.
Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Scott Boyle, Skyler Boyle, Kayden Boyle, Bob Engle, Daxton Engle, Kesler Engle, River Engle and Tracy Moore. Honorary pallbearers will be Brian Hart, Spencer Hart and Charles Hendrix.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.