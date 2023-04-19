Betty Kathel Ratliff Lawrence, 90, passed away Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Smoky Mountain Health and Rehabilitation Center.
A native of Arkansas, she was a daughter of Garland Ratliff and Fannie Mae Franklin Ratliff.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Verify your Times Dispatch print or online subscription account here. Get access to weekly electronic editions and all Times Dispatch web content. To purchase a subscription to The TD, call 870-886-2464.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Verify your Times Dispatch print or online subscription account here. Get access to weekly electronic editions and all Times Dispatch web content. To purchase a subscription to The TD, call 870-886-2464.
Betty Kathel Ratliff Lawrence, 90, passed away Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Smoky Mountain Health and Rehabilitation Center.
A native of Arkansas, she was a daughter of Garland Ratliff and Fannie Mae Franklin Ratliff.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Billy Joe Lawrence, who died in 2002; a sister; three brothers; and one dear great-granddaughter, Jessica.
Betty had the opportunity to live in six different states and enjoyed establishing roots in Arkansas, Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina, Oklahoma and Illinois. She was most proud of her work as a certified funeral director and loved helping others. The families she cared for will long remember the kindness and empathy shown to them by Betty.
This longtime member of Hazelwood Baptist Church was a master quilter and extreme dog lover, having loved and raised many dogs throughout her life.
Betty is survived by her beloved sister, Avo Webb of Jonesboro; daughter, Revah Anzaldua; three sons, Chasel Lawrence (Patti Brady), Tim Lawrence (Lisa) and Joe Lawrence (Amy); 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren.
A graveside inurnment in Arkansas will take place at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Sarge’s Animal Rescue Foundation, 256 Industrial Park Drive, Suite B, Waynesville, NC 28786.
The care of Mrs. Lawrence has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Home of Waynesville, N.C.
An online memorial register is available at www.wellsfuneralhome.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.