Betty Lou Fry, 81, of Hoxie, went to her heavenly home, surrounded by her family on June 4, 2023, at Regional One Medical Center in Memphis. She was born Nov. 2, 1941, in Black Rock, to the late Charles and Amanda (Dow) Morgan. She was united in marriage to Theo “Shelby” Fry on March 16, 1959, in Hoxie. Betty was a childcare worker, volunteer grandparent, and preschool worker for over 40 years. She was a longtime member and dedicated Sunday school teacher at the First Assembly of God Church in Walnut Ridge. Betty was also a proud Air Force wife for many years of her life.
In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband; son, David Fry; siblings, Charles “Bud” Morgan, Rowdy Morgan, Sharon McAvoy, Martina Johnson; and infant sister, Charlene; and grandson, Justin Horton.
She is survived by her children, Ann Fry of Hoxie, Mary Lou Horton (Terry) of Black Rock, Linda Kay Sluder (Rick) of Hoxie, and Carol Sue Beller (Dwayne) of Walnut Ridge; siblings, Frank Morgan (Berta) of Mississippi, Helen Morrison Wright of Portia, and Eddie Morgan (Sherry) of Powhatan; grandchildren, Cassie, Jake, Derek, Hunter, Brandon, Brice, Katy and Macy; great-grandchildren, Kaylie, Olivia, Coby, Rebbecca, Candace, Alvin, Zoey, Laney, Heston, Teelin, Haiden, Paityn, Zeb, Mason, Maren, Drake, Misty and Jurney; great-great grandchild, Sadie Jo; and a host of other family members and friends.
Visitation was Friday, June 9, from 6-8 p.m. at First Assembly of God Church in Walnut Ridge.
Funeral services were Saturday, June 10, at 10 a.m. at the church with Dale Hughart and Charles Morgan officiating. Interment was in Manning Cemetery #1 in Sedgwick under the direction of Cox Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge.
Grandchildren served as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers were sons-in-law and Bobby Gates.
