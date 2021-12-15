Betty Sue Snedeker of Alicia, in the Calvin community, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at The Springs of Batesville, at the age of 71.
She was born May 20, 1950, in Jonesboro, to Sam and Rose (McQuay) George Jr. She worked in healthcare as an x-ray technician until retirement. She was a member of the Church of Christ. Betty Sue loved fishing, horseback riding, water skiing and she loved animals.
Betty Sue was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Michael McDonald; her father-in-law, Orbert Snedeker; and her fur babies, Fancy and Molly.
Those left behind to cherish the wonderful memories of Betty Sue include her husband of 51 years, Kendell; her mother-in-law, Betty L. Snedeker;
brothers, Rick (Brenda) George, Phillip (Serbrenia) McDonald and Gary McDonald; sisters, Sandra (David) Bagwell and Shannon (Tommy) Kritner; a sister-in-law, April McDonald; several nieces and nephews; an aunt, Mary Joyce (Larry) Hicks; an uncle, Joe (Jutta) McQuay; and many other family members.
Funeral services were Saturday at 2 p.m. at House-Gregg Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge, with Don House officiating. Burial was in Calvin Cemetery.
Visitation was from 12:30 p.m. until time of service.
Honorary pallbearers included all employees and former employees of Lawrence County Family Clinic, James Teel, Eddie House, Jesse Pulliam and Tom Dunlap.
In lieu of flowers, please consider lasting memorials to either NAFA Rescue, 412 CR 763, Brookland, AR 72417 or The Children’s Shelter, 107 Benson Drive, Walnut Ridge, AR 72476.
Arrangements were under the direction of Roller-Farmers Union Funeral Home of Jonesboro.
Condolences may be left at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/Jonesboro.
