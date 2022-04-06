William “Bill” Robertson, 77, of Pocahontas, passed from this life on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at his residence.
He was born May 2, 1944, in Black Rock, to the late Vernon and Loreta Fleming Robertson. He was employed as a factory worker during his life. Bill attended First Baptist Church in Pocahontas. He was an avid reader.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, and one brother, James Robertson.
Bill is survived by his brother, Ray Robertson (Tommie Jean); sisters, Linda Robertson and Kathy Robertson; and sister-in-law Christy Robertson, all of Black Rock; several cousins, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
