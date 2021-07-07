Billie Wayne Nelson, 78, passed away July 2, 2021, at his home in Imboden, surrounded by his loving family.
He was of the Pentecost belief and a member of Independent Christian Assembly Church in Hoxie. Billie was the son of the late Earnest Frankie Nelson and Maggie Alberta Aust-Nelson. He was an avid outdoorsman. He loved fishing and hunting. Billie was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Mr. Nelson is preceded in death by a son, John Nelson; great-grandson, Aaron Nelson; and 11 brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his wife, Glenda Sue Webb-Nelson, of the home and recently celebrated their 60th year of marriage. Children of Mr. Nelson include Billy (Pam) Nelson of Ravenden, Dewayne (Kelly) Nelson of Lynn, Diane (Robert) Huskey of Walnut Ridge, Debbie (Clint) Burleson of Black Rock, Kay (Kenny) Simms of Horne Lake Miss., Connie (Lonnie) Cline of Williford, Lisa (Mark) Watson of Jonesboro and Amber (BJ) Young of Imboden. Mr. Nelson has 28 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and his dear friend and fishing buddy, Buddy Reid.
Billie is also survived by two brothers, Donnie Nelson of Sedgwick and Freddie Fry of Bono; and four sisters, Marie Russom of Bono, Mary Fry of Walnut Ridge, and Kay Fry and Jean Tribble of Imboden.
Funeral service was Monday, July 5, at 11 a.m. in the Independent Christian Assembly Church in Hoxie with Bro. Ed Gregory officiating. Pallbearers were his grandchildren, Christopher Nelson, Dustin Simms, Haley Young, Danny Phillips Jr., Daryl Dotson, Ethan Burleson and Zachary Phillips. Honorary pallbearers were Steven Phillips, Cayden Tribble, Kyle Simms, Eric Simms, Jarod Phillips, Chloe Young, Bethannie Young, Jonathan Phillips, Tonya Phillips, Brad Nelson, Devon Dotson, Sebrinna Free, Britney Turner and Sammy Burton, Adyssia Baker, Angel Robins, Kristi Rice, Billy Nelson Jr., Donna Nelson, Kyra Witt and Crysti Phillips.
Visitation was Sunday, July 4, from 5-8 p.m. in the Bryan Chapel.
