Billy Dean Whitlow, 89, of Powhatan, died Aug. 13, 2022, at St. Vincent’s Infirmary in Little Rock.

Born July 13, 1933, in Sloan town, (near Lynn), he was the son of the late Garland and Bertha Dunlap Whitlow. He was an Army veteran, serving during the Korean War. Billy taught social studies, history and math, and drove a school bus for the Black Rock school system. He was united in marriage to Peggy Maple in 1983. His passion was for fishing. He loved getting outdoors and catching crappie.

