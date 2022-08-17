Billy Dean Whitlow, 89, of Powhatan, died Aug. 13, 2022, at St. Vincent’s Infirmary in Little Rock.
Born July 13, 1933, in Sloan town, (near Lynn), he was the son of the late Garland and Bertha Dunlap Whitlow. He was an Army veteran, serving during the Korean War. Billy taught social studies, history and math, and drove a school bus for the Black Rock school system. He was united in marriage to Peggy Maple in 1983. His passion was for fishing. He loved getting outdoors and catching crappie.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his first spouse, Iva Lee; a son, Dwayne Whitlow; four sisters and two brothers.
Survivors include his wife, Peggy, of the home; two sons, Dennis (Angela) Whitlow of Farmington, Mo., and David Whitlow of Black Rock; five grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
Funeral services are today, Aug. 17, at 2 p.m. at the Black Rock Church of Christ with Steve Prestidge officiating. Interment will follow at Dry Creek Cemetery near Lynn.
Pallbearers will be his family and friends.
Visitation is today, Aug. 17, from noon until 2 p.m.
