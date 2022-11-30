Billy Edd Doyle, 86, of Portia, passed from this life on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro.
He was born Oct. 9, 1936, in Coffman, to the late Edgar Davis and Harriet Pearl (Ballard) Doyle. He was united in marriage to Phyllis Clark on Aug. 22, 1962, in Trumann. Billy was a self-employed farmer during his life. He was a member of Black Rock United Methodist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis; brother and sisters, Bob Doyle, Marguerite McRoy, Joann Trawick, Louise Hilbert and infant sister, Irene.
He is survived by sons, Timothy Alan Doyle (Carrie) and Steven Edward Doyle (Shelley), both of Portia; brother, Van Doyle (Janice) of Lynn; grandson, Evan Doyle; and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside services were Monday, Nov. 28, at 1 p.m. in Clover Bend Cemetery with Rev. Dennis Calaway officiating.
Arrangements were under the direction of Cox Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge.
