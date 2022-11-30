Billy Edd Doyle, 86, of Portia, passed from this life on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro.

He was born Oct. 9, 1936, in Coffman, to the late Edgar Davis and Harriet Pearl (Ballard) Doyle. He was united in marriage to Phyllis Clark on Aug. 22, 1962, in Trumann. Billy was a self-employed farmer during his life. He was a member of Black Rock United Methodist Church.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.