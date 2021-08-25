Billy Gene Price died on Aug. 17, 2021, at his residence in Ravenden at the age of 65 years.
Born Oct. 12, 1955, in Walnut Ridge, he was the son of the late Billy Oral Price and Albertine (Huffman) Price. Bill was a field supervisor and equipment operator for the Lawrence County Rural Water District. He was of the Baptist belief. Bill loved all kinds of music, classic cars, hunting, fishing, prospecting, operating heavy equipment, and a good buffet!
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his stepfather, J.W. Muir; his daughter, Jackie Price; and his brother, Ronnie Price.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Paulette Price, of the home; three daughters, Windie (Junior) Gibson of Hoxie, Crystal (Scotty) Wilhite of Paragould, and Amber Price of Walnut Ridge; two sons, Paul Mullen of Walnut Ridge and David Midgett of Walnut Ridge; brother, James Muir of Birdell; sister, Pat (Rick) Davis of Attica. He is also blessed to have eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren to survive.
Visitation was held in the chapel of House-Gregg Funeral Home on Sunday, Aug. 22, from 12:30-2 p.m., when the funeral service began. Burial was at Opposition Cemetery under the direction of House Gregg Funeral Home of Walnut Ridge.
Pallbearers were Nick Arnold, Aaron Whitlow, Scott Whitlow, Ryan Green, Matt Mullen and Junior Mullen. Honorary Pallbearers were the Lawrence County Rural Water District employees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.