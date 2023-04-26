Billy Joe Skimahorn Jr., 57, of Pocahontas, passed away April 24, 2023, at Baptist Health Medical Center in North Little Rock.
Updated: April 26, 2023 @ 11:51 am
Billy Joe Skimahorn Jr., 57, of Pocahontas, passed away April 24, 2023, at Baptist Health Medical Center in North Little Rock.
He was born Nov. 24, 1965, in Pocahontas to Billy Joe Skimahorn Sr. and Eddie Faye Overshine.
Billy is survived by his wife, Rebecca “Becky” Dianna Jones; parents, Billy Joe Skimahorn of Imboden and Eddie Faye Bickford of Supply; sons, Gregory (Emily Kiernan) Jones of Smithville, and Houston (Joyce Johnson) Skimahorn of O’Kean; three grandchildren, Cason Jones and Cody Jones of Pocahontas and Amethyst Keeling of O’Kean; two brothers, Tim Skimahorn of Walnut Ridge and Steve (Tina) Skimahorn of Corning.
Visatation is Thursday, April 27, from 6-8 p.m. at McNabb Funeral Home in Pocahontas.
The funeral is Friday, April 28, at 10 a.m. with Gene Cullum officiating. Burial will be Morrow Cemetery.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Jeff Roth, Charlie Cullum, Don Keeling, Alvin Skimahorn, Briar Skimahorn and Brad Skimahorn. Honored to serve as honorary pallbearers are Zach Collier and Brandon Alphin.
