Billy Eugene Maxwell, 88, of Black Rock passed from this life on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at his residence. He was born on Sept. 6, 1933, in Smithville to the late William H. and Lydia Alene Simpson Maxwell. He was united in marriage to Mary Lou Smith on Dec. 28, 1962, in Powhatan.
Bill was a former superintendent of the Black Rock School District for 27 years and had a total career time with the district of 35 years. He was an active member of the Black Rock Methodist Church, served as chairman of the board of directors of Lawrence Memorial Hospital Board of Governors, served as recorder of the town of Black Rock, served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Northeast Arkansas Education Cooperative, served as a board member of the Lawrence County Exceptional School, served as a treasurer for the Northeast Arkansas Angus Association, a member of the Masonic Lodge, and a member of the Black Rock Lions Club. He also proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Mary; two brothers, Donald and Wayne Maxwell.
Bill is survived by a brother-in-law, Jerry Smith of Piedmont, S.C.; sisters in law, Lois Colbert of Imboden; Jearldean Davis of Annieville; and Patricia Smith of Imboden; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held today, May 18, from noon. to 2 p.m. at Cox Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge. The funeral will follow at 2 p.m. with Cindy Bragg and Rev. Dennis Calaway officiating. Intermet will follow in Powhatan Cemetery under the direction of Cox Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge
Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Steve Doyle, David Harmon, Michael Smith, David Foley, Gary Spencer and Dickie Smith.
