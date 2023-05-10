Billy Paul Hill, 80, of Paragould, passed from this life on Sunday, May 7, 2023, in Jonesboro.
Paul was born on April 13, 1943, in Black Rock, to the late Leonard Paul Hill and Ruby Louise (Willis) Hill. Paul was a member of 7th and Mueller Church of Christ. He was the plant manager at Tenneco Automotive in Paragould for many years. He was also on the hospital board at AMMC for many years. Paul was a great friend to many and was known by his friends as “Hollywood.” He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved him.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents and his loving wife, Ada Kathryn “Kathy” Hill.
He leaves behind his daughters, Cassie (Bill) Foster and Wendy Lowery, both of Paragould; brothers, Willis (Judy) Hill of Pocahontas and Larry (Linda) Hill of Bono; sisters, Freda Richey and Phyllis Harris, both of Pocahontas; grandchildren, Kathryn “Katie” (Trey) Garner, Ian Lowery and Nathan Foster; and great grandchildren, Maddox Reed Hill-Garner and Gracelyn Marie Hill-Garner.
A funeral service will be held today, May 10, at 7th and Mueller Church of Christ at 2 p.m. with Larry McFadden officiating.
The family will receive friends from noon until the time of the service. Burial will immediately follow at Lawrence Memorial Park in Walnut Ridge.
Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Bill Foster, Nate Foster, Ian Lowery, Floyd Landrum, Mark Clark and Trey Garner. Honorary pallbearers will be the Son Shiners Sunday School class.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his memory to 7th and Mueller Church of Christ in Paragould or Liberty Park Assisted Living in Jonesboro.
