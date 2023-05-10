Billy Paul Hill, 80, of Paragould, passed from this life on Sunday, May 7, 2023, in Jonesboro.

Paul was born on April 13, 1943, in Black Rock, to the late Leonard Paul Hill and Ruby Louise (Willis) Hill. Paul was a member of 7th and Mueller Church of Christ. He was the plant manager at Tenneco Automotive in Paragould for many years. He was also on the hospital board at AMMC for many years. Paul was a great friend to many and was known by his friends as “Hollywood.” He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved him.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.