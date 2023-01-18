Billye Carole Brewer, 81, of Walnut Ridge, passed from this life on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House in Jonesboro.
She was born Feb. 9, 1941, in Walnut Ridge to the late Willie Henderson and Lucy Elmarie (Arnold) Richey. She was united in marriage to Buck Brewer on July 18, 1958, in Honolulu, Hawaii. She retired from Regions Bank and worked 10 years at the Lawrence County Courthouse. Billye was a member of the Portia Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband of the home; her children, Cheryl (John Park) Davis of Lauratown, Harry Brewer Jr. of St. Louis, and Shawn (Karen) Brewer of Walnut Ridge; sister, JoAnne (Ken) Corturier of Louisville, Ky.; grandchildren, Shane (Beth) Davis, Heath (Samantha) Davis, Hunter (Brandi) Davis, Tristan (Charee) Brewer, Alex (Chad) Ditto and Taylor Brewer; great-grandchildren, Baylee, Ashton, Gavin, Chloe, Gage, River, Blaikeley, Caroline and Collins; and nieces, Debbi and Nicole.
Visitation was Friday, Jan. 13, from 12-1 p.m., at Cox Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge. The funeral followed at 1 p.m. with Robert Davis officiating.
Interment was in Lawrence Memorial Park in Walnut Ridge under the direction of Cox Funeral Home.
Pallbearers were Shane Davis, Heath Davis, Hunter Davis, Gavin Davis, Ashton Davis, River Davis and Tristan Brewer. Honorary pallbearers were John Park, Eddie Jones, Bill Justus and Larry Hayes.
