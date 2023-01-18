Billye Carole Brewer, 81, of Walnut Ridge, passed from this life on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House in Jonesboro.

She was born Feb. 9, 1941, in Walnut Ridge to the late Willie Henderson and Lucy Elmarie (Arnold) Richey. She was united in marriage to Buck Brewer on July 18, 1958, in Honolulu, Hawaii. She retired from Regions Bank and worked 10 years at the Lawrence County Courthouse. Billye was a member of the Portia Church of Christ.

