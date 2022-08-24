Bob Crum, 81, of Black Rock, passed from this life on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro.
He was born Jan. 10, 1941, in Walnut Ridge. to the late Arthur and Rose Cove Crum. He was united in marriage to Jeanette Long on March 12, 1987, in Walnut Ridge. He was a farmer during his early life, and owned and operated BC Trucking, Inc. Bob was a member of Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Annieville.
In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by brothers, Ross Crum and Donnie Crum; sisters, Mary Alice Kincaid, Sharon Housdan, Cindy Cook and Ollie Young.
He is survived by his wife, Jeanette, of the home; children, Mike Crum (Yvette), Mark Crum (April), both of Black Rock, and Tracy Winters (Vernon) of Bay; brothers, Tom Crum (Shirley) of Walnut Ridge and Ben Crum (Betty) of Illinois; grandchildren, Lane Harrison (Jarrah), Kyler Crum (Chrise), Kalee Crum, Whitley Crum, Corey Crum and Baylee Winters; and several great-grandchildren.
Visitation is today, Aug. 24, from 2-3 p.m. at Cox Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge. A memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. with Joey Richmond officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Cox Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge.
