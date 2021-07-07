Robert Floyd “Bob” Kopp, 74, of Walnut Ridge, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at his residence.
He was born Sept. 27, 1946, in Hoxie, to the late Julius Christian Kopp and Thelma Inez Kopp (Chappell). Bob was of the Catholic faith.
In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his twin brother, Thomas Lloyd “Tom” Kopp, and brother, Julius “Bud” Kopp.
Survivors include his children, Adam “Captain Q-Ball” Kopp of Powhatan, Erica “Little-Little” Kopp of Niagara Falls, N.Y., Anthony “Tuscon” Kopp (Susie) of Powhatan, Bernadette “Scrapper” Kopp-Duong (Acau) of Ontario, Canada, Matthew Lloyd “Pojo” Harris of Chatanooga, Tenn., and Moria Favors of California; step-daughter, Stacy Shofner of Bakersfield, Calif.; siblings, Carolyn Moore, Julia Cates, John Kopp, Sharon Kopp and Rebecca Kopp-Dipazza, all of Illinois, Greg Kopp of Hoxie, and Jeff Kopp of California; 15 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and one soon-to-be great-granddaughter.
Visitation was Monday, July 5, from 6-8 p.m., with Rosary at 7 p.m., at Cox Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge.
Funeral service was Tuesday, July 6, at 10 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church in Pocahontas with Father Steven Elser officiating. Interment was in Powhatan Cemetery under the direction of Cox Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge.
Honored to serve as pallbearers were Adam Kopp, Anthony Kopp, “Little” Anthony Kopp, Matt Harris, Jacob Kopp and Donavon Kopp. Honorary pallbearers were Bryce Malluma-Kopp and Dayton Kopp-Duong.
An online guestbook is available at www.coxfhwalnutridge.com.
