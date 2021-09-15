Bobby Odell (Shorty) Fort, 83, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 7, at his daughter’s home in Jonesboro, following a lengthy battle with Lewy-Body disease.
Born Dec. 21, 1937, to Pete and Ola Fort, he was a native of Egypt and a graduate of Egypt High School. He was a U.S. Army veteran and manager of the Egypt gin, where he also served as longtime bookkeeper/accountant for Rainwater Enterprises until he retired. He was a member of Egypt Baptist Church before moving to Jonesboro and joining Central Baptist Church, where he served as an usher and greeter and was a member of the Agape Life Group.
He was a lifelong volunteer in the Egypt community, working with the PTA, officiating elementary basketball games, serving on the Westside School Board, and later playing a major role in organizing and promoting school and community reunions. He enjoyed spending time with family and close friends, following sports and was an avid coin collector. Shorty was bigger than life to so many in the Egypt community and to those who had the privilege of knowing him.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Dianne, of the home; his daughter, Jennifer Dacus (Max) of Jonesboro; his son, Jeff Fort (Julie) of Jonesboro; and one grandson, Max Timothy Dacus (Mikah), of Jonesboro; four granddaughters, Megan Dacus Nicolini (Nick) and Ella Dacus, both of Jonesboro, Ashley Fort of West Plains, Mo.; and Hannah Ponder of Jonesboro; a sister, Geneva Burch also of Jonesboro.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Bernice Roper; two brothers, Bill Fort and Bud Fort; a son, Tim Fort; and a granddaughter, Jill Dacus.
A celebration of life was held Friday, Sept. 10, at 1 p.m. at Central Baptist Church in Jonesboro under the direction of House-Gregg Funeral Home, with Dr. Bob Magee officiating, and remarks by Doug Burris. Pastor Bobby Cole gave the obituary reading and led prayer, and worship pastor Cory Epps led music. Private burial was in Lawrence Memorial Park.
Visitation was held prior to the service from 11:30 to 1 p.m.
Pallbearers included Max Timothy Dacus, Nick Nicolini, Michael Fort, Rick Fort, Skip Fort, Randy Myers and Crockett Murphy. Honorary pallbearers were Glenn Murphy, Jerry Felts, Eddie Burris, Doug Burris and Pradeep Mishra.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests lasting memorials be made to the Central Baptist Church Missions Fund, 3707 Harrisburg Rd., Jonesboro, AR 72404.
