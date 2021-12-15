Bobby Joe Pickney, 73, of Black Rock, died Dec. 8, 2021, at the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House in Jonesboro.
Born March 24, 1948, in Walnut Ridge, he was the son of Freddie Sr. and Violet Viola Lawrence Pickney. He was united in marriage to Elizabeth Wilford on Aug. 13, 1967. He was a member of the NEA Street Rod Association, loved antique cars, hunting and fishing. He worked as a helicopter blade repairman for Rotorcraft in Black Rock, and was a member of the Black Rock United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Donald Sanders; and two sisters, Diane Ragsdale and Sharon BerelKamp.
Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth, of the home; one daughter, Jennifer Pickney Rice; one brother, Freddie (Nancy) Pickney Jr. of Black Rock; one sister, Jeanette Darris of Black Rock; and many other relatives and friends.
Funeral was Saturday, Dec. 11, at 3 p.m. at Bryan Funeral Home. Interment followed at Oak Forest Cemetery in Black Rock.
Visitation was Saturday from 1-3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House in Jonesboro or the Black Rock United Methodist Church.
An online guestbook is available at www.bryanfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.