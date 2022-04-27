Robert Lee “Bobby” Whitlow Sr., 66, of Black Rock, passed from this life on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at his residence.
He was born March 20, 1956, in Walnut Ridge, to Robert Eugene and Nancy Anita Stewart Whitlow. He was united in marriage to Barbara Brown on Dec. 19, 1982, in Portia. Bobby was employed at Skil for over 20 years. He was of the Christian belief. He dearly loved his wife, children and grandchildren.
Bobby was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents, several aunts and uncles.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara, of the home; children, Robert Lee Whitlow Jr. of O’Kean, Bridgette Nicole Whitlow-Spurlock (Matthew) of Fort Hood, Texas, Brittney Lloyd Whitlow (Mary) of Black Rock, and Blake Eugene Whitlow of Black Rock; grandchildren, Matthias, Jeffery, Halle, Britten, Malachi, Mallory and MacKenzie.
Visitation was Friday, April 22, from 6-7 p.m. at Cox Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge.
Graveside services were Saturday, April 23, at 10 a.m. at Oak Forest Cemetery in Black Rock with Allen Stinnett officiating. Military honors were rendered. All arrangements were under the direction of Cox Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge.
Honored to serve as pallbearers were Scott Maronde, Eric Vance, Fred Vanhoozer, Johnny Sykes, Billy “Dooner” Starnes, Josh Callahan, Glen Blackburn and Brittney Whitlow. Honorary pallbearers were Jeff Callahan, Ronnie Starnes, David Whitlow, Matthew Spurlock, Jimmy “Booger” Smith and Gary Blackburn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.