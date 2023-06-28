Bonnie Jo Duckworth, 64, of Walnut Ridge, died Friday, June 23, 2023, at St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro.
She was born Dec. 12, 1958, in Jonesboro, to Ted Duckworth and Bonda Brewer Duckworth. She was a loving daughter, sister and friend. Bonnie lived for her “kids” (nieces and nephews). She loved the Bobcats, especially when her nieces and nephews were in the band. She also loved to decorate for EVERY holiday, even ones no one had heard of! She was a member of the Church of God of Prophecy. Those who were blessed to know her, miss her deeply.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ted; and brother-in-law, Terry Davis.
Bonnie is survived by her mother, Bonda, of Walnut Ridge; brothers, Teddy (Mary) Duckworth, John (Delinda) Duckworth, Mike (Jeana) Duckworth, Greg (Kelly) Duckworth and Jeff (Rhonda) Duckworth; sisters, Debbie Duckworth, Libby (John) Durham and Mary Davis; and nieces and nephews, Blake Duckworth, Sosha Duckworth, Elyssa Davis, Shane Duckworth, Derrian Clark, Morgan Cole, Madison Davis, Makayla Durham and Gregory Duckworth.
Visitation was Tuesday, June 27, from 2-3 p.m. at House-Gregg Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge. The funeral service followed at 3 p.m. with John Durham officiating. Burial was in Lawrence Memorial Park under the direction of House-Gregg Funeral Homes of Walnut Ridge and Lynn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.