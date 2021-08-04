Bruce Dorton, 64, of Hoxie, passed from this life on Friday, July 30, 2021, at St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro.
He was born Aug. 29, 1956, in Oklahoma, to the late L.B. and Ludean Dorton. He was a property manager for PDC Corporation in Little Rock. He was a member of Gethsemane Baptist Church in Walnut Ridge.
In addition to his parents, Bruce was preceded in death by his grandson, Eason Adams, and his son-in-law, Colton Bennett.
Bruce is survived by his wife, Linda Dorton, of the home; his children, Bray Felton (Jeramie) of Hoxie, Krystan Bennett of Hoxie, Matt Dorton (Jill) of Jonesboro, Brandon Adams (Tina) of Jonesboro, and Rob Adams of Walnut Ridge; brothers, Leon Dorton (Lisa) of Lavergne, Tenn., Leonard Dorton (Cathey) of Oklahoma City, Okla.; grandchildren, Riley, Seth, Jakob, Camden, Gracie, Harper, Addy, Raegan, Rorie, Riverlyn, Makenzie, Erin, Macy Jo, Tyler (Halee), Slade and Kyra; nephew, Josh Burnett (Erica) lifelong friends, Britt and Cheryl Gober, Bubba Robertson and Darrell Shelton.
Visitation is Thursday, Aug. 5, at Cox Funeral Home from 2-3 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. with Derek Collins officiating. Burial will follow in Old Military in Sedgwick under the direction of Cox Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Riley Felton, Jakob Felton, Seth Brooks, Camden Brooks, Josh Burnett, Robert Jones and Bobby Segraves. Honorary pallbearers are Nathan Romine, Jeramie Felton, James Jones, Steve Jones, and Dewayne Barker.
An online guestbook is available at www.coxfhwalnutridge.com.
