Burl Herman Bingham, 87, of Hoxie (formerly of Griffithville), went to be with the Lord, Friday, October 21, 2022 at his home.
He was born May 23, 1935, in Light, to the late Edgar and Norta (Bailey) Bingham. Burl was a United States Army veteran and a Mason. He was an avid fisherman and loved listening to country music and his beloved dog, Daisey. Burl was a loving husband and was well loved by all the children.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 12 years, Donnie Bingham; one son, Glenn Bingham (Krista Taggart); one daughter, Neva Bingham; one brother, Bill E. Bingham; one sister, Norma South; 10 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, and one sister-in-law, Joan Bingham.
In addition to his parents, Burl was preceded in death by his first wife, Katherine Bingham; one daughter, Angela Janowski; two brothers, John and Walter Bingham; and one sister, Eva May Bingham.
Visitation is today, Oct. 26, for 10-11 a.m. at Searcy McEuen Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m., with burial following at Dogwood Cemetery.
All arrangements are entrusted to Searcy McEuen Funeral Home.
Share A Memory: www.SearcyMcEuenFuneral Home.com.
