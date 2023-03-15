Arron “Burrel” Cude, 87, of Imboden, passed away March 7, 2023, at St. Bernards Medical Center.
Burrel was born Aug. 9, 1935, to the late Burrel Aaron Cude and Sue Paralee Park. Burrel was a member of the Sloan-Hendrix School Board from 1978-1982. He was also a lifelong Mason.
Burrel was preceded in death by his parents, Burrel Aaron Cude and Sue Paralee Park; wife of 30 years, Jewell Parrish Cude; son, Ray Cude, and four sisters, Iona Cude, Hope Johnson, Anna Merle Walker and Faith Hooper.
Burrel is survived by his children, Kathy (Dennis) Lester of Imboden, Kevin Cude of Calico Rock, and Steven Cude of Imboden; six grandchildren, Skylia and Kody Lester of Imboden, Amy Dooley of Pocahontas, Ray and Michelle Cude of Cave City, and Addison Hefner of Pocahontas; four great-grandchildren, Tyler and Lundyn Dooley of Pocahontas, Makenna and Logan Hefner of Pocahontas; and one great-great-grandchild, Sawyer Cagle of Pocahontas.
Visitation was Saturday, March 11, from 10 a.m. until noon in the chapel of McNabb Funeral Home. A funeral service followed at noon with Harold Russell officiating. Burial was in Old Union Cemetery.
Honored to serve as pallbearers were Tyler Dooley, Joe Chappell, Davis Matthews, Ed Vanwinkle, Ed Vanwinkle Jr. and Brian Gaskins. Honored to serve as honorary pallbearers were all of the nurses and aides on 400 hall of Randolph Home Nursing Home; Ray and Michelle Cude; and Addison Hefner.
