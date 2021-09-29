C.H. Clarence Davis, 90, of Powhatan, passed away at the Cave City Nursing Home on Sept. 22, 2021.
Born Oct. 16, 1930, in Eaton, he was the son of the late Charlie and Evie (Richey) Davis. He served in the Army during the Korean War. He was a farmer, timber worker and factory worker. He was of the Baptist belief.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Eva (Johnson) Davis; one sister, Margie Young; two brothers, James and Franklin Davis; and a great-granddaughter, Celia Anne Smith.
Survivors include his two sons, Alan and Andrew Davis; two daughters, Audrey Mullen and Amanda (Dustin) Smith, all of Lawrence County; two sisters, Jan Roussel of Clio, Mich., and Shirleen Goodwin of Pocahontas; one brother, Charles (Nona) Davis of Lamar; four grandchildren, Alison Smith of Beloit, Wis., Jason (Katie) Mullen of Poplar Bluff, Mo., Denver (Emily) Davis of Vacaville, Calif., and Piper Smith of Walnut Ridge; two great-grandchildren, Caitlyn Smith of Beloit, Wis., and William Davis of Vacaville, Calif.; one great-great-grandson, Elijah Olson of Beloit, Wis.; and many other relatives and friends.
Graveside service was Friday, Sept. 24, at 2 p.m. at Old Lebanon Cemetery near Lynn.
An online guestbook is available at www.bryanfh.com.
