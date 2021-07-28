Calvin Lonzo Tribble, 70, of West Plains, Mo., died July 21, 2021, at his home.
Born July 22, 1950, in Walnut Ridge, he was the son of Claude and Bertha Tribble. He moved to West Plains in 1992 and opened West Plains Recycling. He was a U.S. Army veteran.
Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Patti Tribble; daughters, Jessica Phipps and husband Tyler of Pottersville, Mo., and Callie Barry and husband Matt of West Plains, Mo.; grandchildren, Dylan Tribble and wife Paige, Jade Barry, Mason Collins, Calvin Chase Barry and Clayton Collins; great-granddaughter, Ella Tribble; sisters, Cladia Wheeless, Elizabeth Gall and husband Gene, Mary Darlene Ferguson and Melissa May; brothers, Mike Tribble and wife Beth, Roger Tribble and wife Brenda and Dennis Tribble; sister-in-law, Jan Tucker and husband Bobby; brother-in-law, Bobby Joe Forester and wife Lisa; and many nieces and nephews and special friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws; and grandson, Brayden Collins.
Services were held Sunday, at 2 p.m. at the Pottersville Baptist Church, under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.